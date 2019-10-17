UrduPoint.com
UK Liberal Democrats Demand Referendum On New Brexit Deal With EU - Party Leader

The United Kingdom's opposition Liberal Democrats party will seek a referendum on the new Brexit deal with the European Union, party leader Jo Swinson said Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The United Kingdom's opposition Liberal Democrats party will seek a referendum on the new Brexit deal with the European Union, party leader Jo Swinson said Thursday.

"The fight to stop Brexit is far from over. This deal would be bad for our economy, bad for our public services, and bad for our environment. The best deal we have is as members of the EU and we want to give the people the chance to choose to stop Brexit," Swinson wrote on Facebook.

According to the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, the new Brexit deal that has been agreed earlier in the day is very likely to find support in the EU and get ratified by October 31.

The crucial European Council summit is set to begin later in the day and will last through Friday.

"The next few days will shape the future of our country for generations. I am more determined than ever to #StopBrexit and give the public the final say in a #PeoplesVote," the Lib Dem party leader wrote on Twitter.

The deal has yet to be approved by the UK parliament as well as two of UK opposition parties, Labour and the Scottish National Party, which have already indicated they would not back the agreement at the vote expected on Saturday.

