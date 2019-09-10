UrduPoint.com
UK Liberal Democrats' Leader To Make Revoking Article 50 Election Campaign Promise

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The leader of the UK Liberal Democratic party is planning to make revoking article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, which triggers a member state's withdrawal from it, a plank in the party's next election platform, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

As the conflict between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and parliament regarding Brexit has become untenable, the prime minster once again called for a snap election on Tuesday in hopes of a more compliant legislature.

"Whenever the election comes, our position is clear and unequivocal.

A majority Liberal Democrat government would not renegotiate Brexit, we would cancel it by revoking article 50 and remaining in the European Union," Jo Swinson, the party's leader, said, as cited by the newspaper.

She will put her initiative to a vote during a party conference this fall, according to the news outlet.

The Liberal Democrats have been consistent opponents of Brexit, previously advocating for a second referendum to stop the United Kingdom from leaving the European Union.

