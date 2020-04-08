UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Man Jailed For Stealing Hospital Face Masks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:47 PM

UK man jailed for stealing hospital face masks

A man who stole three face masks from a London hospital during the coronavirus crisis has been jailed for three months

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A man who stole three face masks from a London hospital during the coronavirus crisis has been jailed for three months.

Lerun Hussain, 34, pleaded guilty to the theft at a London magistrates' court on Tuesday after the theft from King's College Hospital late on Sunday.

Hussain, from south London, was arrested on suspicion of theft and also detained for being in breach of a court order.

Meanwhile, a doctors' surgery in Kidderminster, in the English midlands, has urged thieves to return its only box of face masks after it was stolen.

Police said they were aware of a reported theft and would be visiting the surgery on Wednesday.

There have been several coronavirus-related arrests in Britain during the pandemic, including a man held in north London for threatening to give police officers the virus by spitting on them.

So far, 6,159 deaths have been reported in Britain from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Police London Man Sunday From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTV may start 'Teleschool' from next week: Shafqat ..

2 minutes ago

Sargodha Police arrest 6 kite sellers, confiscate ..

2 minutes ago

Farmers advised to adopt preventive measure during ..

2 minutes ago

Over 60% of Russians Consider Moscow's Response to ..

2 minutes ago

Russia May Start Overcoming Coronavirus by June - ..

12 minutes ago

'All resources being utilised to lessen people's p ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.