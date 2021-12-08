UrduPoint.com

UK PM Vows 'disciplinary Action' Into Lockdown Party Claims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:07 PM

UK PM vows 'disciplinary action' into lockdown party claims

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced an internal probe into allegations of a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social gatherings were banned under Covid-19 rules

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced an internal probe into allegations of a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social gatherings were banned under Covid-19 rules.

"It goes without saying that if those rules were broken, then there will be disciplinary action," Johnson told parliament, as he faced intense political pressure over the scandal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Christmas Parliament

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

8 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

24 minutes ago
 Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to prove a landmark for ..

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to prove a landmark for youth: Zartaj Gul

1 minute ago
 Pakistan intends to expand bilateral ties with U.S ..

Pakistan intends to expand bilateral ties with U.S.: FO Spokesperson

1 minute ago
 More than 100 kites confiscated, two held

More than 100 kites confiscated, two held

1 minute ago
 Naval chief condoles Indian CDS demise amid helico ..

Naval chief condoles Indian CDS demise amid helicopter crash

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.