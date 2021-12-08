UK PM Vows 'disciplinary Action' Into Lockdown Party Claims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:07 PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced an internal probe into allegations of a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social gatherings were banned under Covid-19 rules
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced an internal probe into allegations of a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social gatherings were banned under Covid-19 rules.
"It goes without saying that if those rules were broken, then there will be disciplinary action," Johnson told parliament, as he faced intense political pressure over the scandal.