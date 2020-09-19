London Metropolitan Police confirmed on Saturday that they were investigating an incident on a flight into the United Kingdom on Friday, after a newspaper reported that Foreign Minister Dominic Raab's bodyguard had left his loaded gun on a plane

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) London Metropolitan Police confirmed on Saturday that they were investigating an incident on a flight into the United Kingdom on Friday, after a newspaper reported that Foreign Minister Dominic Raab's bodyguard had left his loaded gun on a plane.

"We are aware of the incident on a flight into the UK on Friday 18 September and we are taking this matter extremely seriously ... An internal investigation into the circumstances is taking place," the police said in a statement, as quoted by the BBC.

According to the statement, the bodyguard "has since been removed from operational duties" while the incident is being investigated.

The Sun tabloid reported a cleaner at Heathrow international airport had found the loaded, semi-automatic Glock 19 pistol on a seat, and raised the alarm. The UK foreign minister was traveling back to London from Washington, where he met with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo.

The paper also cited an unnamed source as saying that the bodyguard was sorting out passports and preparing to escort Raab off the United Airlines flight when he took off his holster with the gun and laid it on the seat where it was later found by one the cleaners.