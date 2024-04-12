UK Police Probe Opposition Deputy Over Possible Illegality
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 11:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) UK police announced on Friday that they have launched an investigation into the deputy leader of the opposition Labour party over claims she may have broken electoral law.
Ruling Conservative MPs have accused Angela Rayner of giving false information about her main residence to avoid paying full tax on the sale of her house in 2015.
Rayner strenuously denies wrongdoing and has accused Conservatives of a "manufactured" smear as they try to narrow polls before this year's general election.
"We have seen the Tory Party use this playbook before -- reporting political opponents to the police during election campaigns to distract from their record," she said in a statement responding to the news.
"If I committed a criminal offence, I would of course do the right thing and step down. The British public deserves politicians who know the rules apply to them."
Rayner added the questions raised "relate to a time before I was an MP" and that she had taken expert tax and legal advice regarding her family's circumstances then.
"I look forward to setting out the facts with the relevant authorities at the earliest opportunity," she said.
Greater Manchester police had initially said it would not investigate the Labour deputy, but changed its stance following a complaint from Conservative deputy chairman James Daly.
"We're investigating whether any offences have been committed," a spokesperson said.
"This follows a reassessment of the information provided to us by Mr Daly."
Rayner, 44, insists that she followed the rules when she sold for a profit her former council house, which she had declared as her principal residence on the electoral register.
Daly has reportedly told police that neighbours believed Rayner was living with her then-husband at his home, possibly making her liable for capital gains tax.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has backed Rayner and a party spokesperson said: "Angela welcomes the chance to set out the facts with the police."
Labour, in opposition since 2010, are soaring ahead of the Tories in opinion polls.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the election will be in the second half of the year, but is yet to name a date.
pdh-jj/gv/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Sudan humanitarian crisis may worsen in coming months: UN36 minutes ago
-
Golf: Masters scores46 minutes ago
-
Djokovic into record 77th Masters semi-final at Monte Carlo as Sinner shines56 minutes ago
-
Olympic women's triple jump champion Rojas is injured and out of Paris Games56 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results -- 2nd update1 hour ago
-
Djokovic into record 77th Masters semi-final at Monte Carlo1 hour ago
-
Olympic women's triple jump champion Rojas is injured and out of Paris Games1 hour ago
-
Solid profits at banks as execs debate US economic risks1 hour ago
-
Scientists at Spain meeting sound alarm over ocean warming2 hours ago
-
Homa matches DeChambeau for Masters lead as Tiger struggles2 hours ago
-
Belgium probes Russian 'interference' in European Parliament2 hours ago
-
'Constant death': Haiti aid workers brave bullets to help2 hours ago