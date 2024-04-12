Open Menu

UK Police Probe Opposition Deputy Over Possible Illegality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 11:20 PM

UK police probe opposition deputy over possible illegality

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) UK police announced on Friday that they have launched an investigation into the deputy leader of the opposition Labour party over claims she may have broken electoral law.

Ruling Conservative MPs have accused Angela Rayner of giving false information about her main residence to avoid paying full tax on the sale of her house in 2015.

Rayner strenuously denies wrongdoing and has accused Conservatives of a "manufactured" smear as they try to narrow polls before this year's general election.

"We have seen the Tory Party use this playbook before -- reporting political opponents to the police during election campaigns to distract from their record," she said in a statement responding to the news.

"If I committed a criminal offence, I would of course do the right thing and step down. The British public deserves politicians who know the rules apply to them."

Rayner added the questions raised "relate to a time before I was an MP" and that she had taken expert tax and legal advice regarding her family's circumstances then.

"I look forward to setting out the facts with the relevant authorities at the earliest opportunity," she said.

Greater Manchester police had initially said it would not investigate the Labour deputy, but changed its stance following a complaint from Conservative deputy chairman James Daly.

"We're investigating whether any offences have been committed," a spokesperson said.

"This follows a reassessment of the information provided to us by Mr Daly."

Rayner, 44, insists that she followed the rules when she sold for a profit her former council house, which she had declared as her principal residence on the electoral register.

Daly has reportedly told police that neighbours believed Rayner was living with her then-husband at his home, possibly making her liable for capital gains tax.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has backed Rayner and a party spokesperson said: "Angela welcomes the chance to set out the facts with the police."

Labour, in opposition since 2010, are soaring ahead of the Tories in opinion polls.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the election will be in the second half of the year, but is yet to name a date.

pdh-jj/gv/

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Police Sale Manchester United Kingdom Turkish Lira May Criminals 2015 Family From Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From World