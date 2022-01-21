UrduPoint.com

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) ONDON, January 21 (Sputnik) ” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have held a phone conversation to discuss the escalation of tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, the UK prime minister's office said.

"The leaders discussed the concerning developments on the Ukrainian border, and agreed further military aggression would come at a high cost for Russia," the office said in a statement.

Johnson and Scholz expressed concern over what they describe as the "ongoing destabilizing action by Russia in Ukraine" and stressed that the invasion of Ukraine would be a severe strategic mistake of Russia.

"The Prime Minister stressed the importance of NATO allies working together on a coordinated response.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact on the issue, and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to working closely with Chancellor Scholz throughout their G7 presidency," the office added.

Western nations and Kiev have recently expressed concerns about the alleged "aggressive actions" of Russia near the border with Ukraine. Kiev accuses Moscow of military build-up and preparations for an invasion of the neighboring country. However, Russia denies the allegations and reiterates that it has no intention of attacking any country. Moreover, Moscow views the accusations as a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment close to Russia's borders.

