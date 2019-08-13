UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Predicts 'Tough Old Haggle' With US Over Trade Deal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:20 PM

UK Prime Minister Predicts 'Tough Old Haggle' With US Over Trade Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted on Tuesday it would not be easy to bargain for a trade pact with the United States but said he was determined to see it and similar deals with EU nations through.

"In my experience Americans are very tough negotiators indeed ... It will be a tough old haggle but we will get there," he told Sky news.

Johnson argued that his country had many opportunities in the United States where they were still buying haggis. UK services companies in particular could do well across the Atlantic, he added.

The prime minister stressed that he wanted to see trade with both European neighbors and countries around the world.

"The single biggest deal that we need to do is a free trade agreement with our friends and partners over the Channel," he said.

The United Kingdom becoming a global trade player was a major selling point of the Leave campaign. The European Union was its largest trade partner in 2018, accounting for 46 percent of UK exports, although that share has fallen over time.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exports European Union United Kingdom United States 2018 Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

3 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

10 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.