UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Should Not Release Violent Offenders Prematurely - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

UK Should Not Release Violent Offenders Prematurely - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to crack down on violent criminals by barring them from being let out mid-sentence, local media reported on Monday.

Today, the prime minister will meet with the heads of the police and the UK penitentiary system to discuss new approaches to fighting crime.

"We have all seen examples of rapists and murderers let out too soon or people offending again as soon as they're released. This ends now," Johnson said.

During recent years, the United Kingdom has seen an increase in violent crimes, especially in major cities like London. According to the Office of National Statistics, the number of violent crimes went up by 19 percent last year. The rise in knife attacks has been particularly worrying to many.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police London United Kingdom Criminals Media All From

Recent Stories

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

33 minutes ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Sharjah&#039;s CP receives more Eid Al Adha well-w ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.