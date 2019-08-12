UK Should Not Release Violent Offenders Prematurely - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to crack down on violent criminals by barring them from being let out mid-sentence, local media reported on Monday.

Today, the prime minister will meet with the heads of the police and the UK penitentiary system to discuss new approaches to fighting crime.

"We have all seen examples of rapists and murderers let out too soon or people offending again as soon as they're released. This ends now," Johnson said.

During recent years, the United Kingdom has seen an increase in violent crimes, especially in major cities like London. According to the Office of National Statistics, the number of violent crimes went up by 19 percent last year. The rise in knife attacks has been particularly worrying to many.