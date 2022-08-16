UrduPoint.com

UK Spy Plane Illegally Crossed Russian Border, Forced Out - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UK Spy Plane Illegally Crossed Russian Border, Forced Out - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) A UK reconnaissance aircraft illegally crossed the Russian state border near Cape Svyatoy Nos in Murmansk region, it was forced out by the crew of the MiG-31 interceptor, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the air defense forces on duty discovered an unknown air target over the Barents Sea, which was heading toward the state border of Russia.

"In order to prevent the breach of the state border, a MiG-31bm fighter from the air defense forces on duty was scrambled, which identified it as an electronic intelligence and electronic warfare aircraft RC-135 of the Royal Air Force. The air target breached the state border of Russia in the area of Cape Svyatoy Nos," the statement says.

"By the actions of the crew of the MiG-31bm aircraft, the reconnaissance aircraft was forced out of the territory of the Russian Federation," it added.

Related Topics

Russia Murmansk United Kingdom Border From

Recent Stories

Minister orders to increase health, education faci ..

Minister orders to increase health, education facilities for miners

1 hour ago
 Protests as Ruto declared president-elect in dispu ..

Protests as Ruto declared president-elect in disputed vote outcome

1 hour ago
 Violent protests erupt in parts of Kenya over vote ..

Violent protests erupt in parts of Kenya over vote

1 hour ago
 Nadal missing from Spain's Davis Cup squad, Djokov ..

Nadal missing from Spain's Davis Cup squad, Djokovic to play for Serbia

1 hour ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in Egypt chur ..

President grieved over loss of lives in Egypt church fire incident

1 hour ago
 Azadi cycle rally held

Azadi cycle rally held

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.