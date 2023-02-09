UK Starts Building Third Dreadnought Class Ballistic Missile Submarine - BAE

Work has begun on building the United Kingdom's third Dreadnought class ballistic missile submarine Warspite in the north of England, BAE Systems announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Work has begun on building the United Kingdom's third Dreadnought class ballistic missile submarine Warspite in the north of England, BAE Systems announced in a press release on Thursday.

"BAE Systems has today marked the start of construction of the third Dreadnought class submarine Warspite at its shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria," the release said.

Warspite is the third of four Dreadnought class ballistic missile submarines being designed and built by BAE Systems, the release said.

"Due to enter service from the early 2030s, the boats will carry the UK's nuclear deterrent and be the biggest, most powerful and technically advanced submarines ever delivered to the Royal Navy," the release said.

Construction of the first two boats, Dreadnought and Valiant, is already well underway, the release added.

UK Defense Procurement Minister Alex Chalk described the Dreadnought class submarines as crucial to maintaining the nation's national security, according to the release.