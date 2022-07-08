UK to Make New Attempt to Deport Illegal Migrants to Rwanda in Coming Weeks - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The United Kingdom is preparing for a deportation to Rwanda of illegal migrants seeking asylum in the coming weeks under outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's asylum policy, the prime minister's spokesperson said on Friday.

"Operation preparations for future flights have begun," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the UK newspaper Independent.

Commenting on the legality of this policy in light of Johnson's resignation, the spokesperson said that this procedure is allowed as it falls under the "existing policy."

The UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement in mid-April, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for processing of documents, obtaining asylum and relocation.

The first flight with illegal migrants aboard was scheduled for June 14, but it did not take place as the European Court of Human Rights granted a last-minute appeal to all the asylum seekers on board the day before. The court expressed fear that asylum seekers transferred to Rwanda would not have access to fair and efficient procedures for the determination of refugee status.