UrduPoint.com

UK To Modernize Albanian Prisons To Return Albanians Serving Sentences In UK - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

UK to Modernize Albanian Prisons to Return Albanians Serving Sentences in UK - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United Kingdom and Albania have signed an agreement under which the Albanian prisoners will be returned to their homeland and the UK will provide assistance to the country in modernizing its prisons, the UK Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said on Wednesday.

"The UK and Albanian governments have agreed a ground-breaking arrangement that will see hundreds of Albanian prisoners returned to their home country in exchange for UK support to help modernise the Albanian prison system," the ministry said in a statement.

As part of the new agreement, 200 Albanians serving sentences of four years or more in England and Wales will be returned to their country, where they will serve the remainder of their sentences, the ministry noted.

"It currently costs nearly 40,000 Pounds ($49,478) a year to house each prisoner in England and Wales. The total cost of the deal for the MOJ is expected to be in the region of 8 million pounds over 2 years, equating to 32 pounds per prisoner per day, compared to 109 pounds per day to house them in prisons in England and Wales," the statement added.

As of March 31, almost 1,400 Albanian prisoners are being held in prisons across England and Wales, the statement read.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Wales Albania United Kingdom Albanian March Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

5 minutes ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

49 minutes ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

1 hour ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

2 hours ago
 CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech ..

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech Asia at LIMA 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.