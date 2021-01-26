UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Unemployment Hits 5.0% On Virus Fallout

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:37 PM

UK unemployment hits 5.0% on virus fallout

Britain's unemployment rate hit 5.0 percent at the end of last year as coronavirus lockdowns destroyed jobs, official data showed Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain's unemployment rate hit 5.0 percent at the end of last year as coronavirus lockdowns destroyed jobs, official data showed Tuesday.

The rate for the three months to the end of November compares with 4.9 percent in the quarter to October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

At 5.0 percent, the figure is 1.2 percentage points higher than a year earlier, the ONS added.

"This crisis has gone on far longer than any of us hoped -- and every job lost as a result is a tragedy," finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Analysts expect the unemployment rate to surge further when the UK government's furlough scheme paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers stops at the end of April.

Between February last year, ahead of Britain's first lockdown, and December, the number of payroll employees dived by 828,000.

The ONS data comes one day after administrators for collapsed UK department store chain Debenhams said it planned to shut all its outlets, costing around 12,000 jobs.

While Debenhams had struggled with fierce online competition long before the coronavirus pandemic, Britain's bricks-and-mortar retailers are in turmoil after a series of lockdowns.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that the current lockdown may not be lifted until around Easter.

"Overall, the labour market will probably continue to weaken over the rest of this year, especially once the furlough scheme finishes," Thomas Pugh, economist at Capital Economics research group, said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Job United Kingdom February April May October November December Market All Government Million Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court convicts couple found guilty of raping, film ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 19,000 COVID-19 Cases in ..

13 minutes ago

US Extradites Colombian Paramilitary Member Under ..

13 minutes ago

Shrieen Mazari meets delegation of UN Women

13 minutes ago

Denmark: Virus death toll surpasses 2,000

24 minutes ago

Ajmal Khattak Quami literary seminar on Feb 2

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.