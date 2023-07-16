Open Menu

UK Unlikely To Sign Free Trade Agreement With US - Trade Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The United Kingdom is unlikely to sign a free trade agreement with the United States under current administration, UK Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch said on Sunday.

"The US is not carrying out any free trade agreements with any country, so I would say very low. It all depends on the administration...

But for now they said that that's not something that they want to do, and we need to respect that," she said in an interview with Sky news.

Earlier in the day, the UK government announced that, after two years of negotiations, the country joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade bloc that comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

