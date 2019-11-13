UrduPoint.com
UK Welcomes Anez's Appointment To Serve As Interim President Of Bolivia - Foreign Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

UK Welcomes Anez's Appointment to Serve as Interim President of Bolivia - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United Kingdom welcomes the appointment of opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez to the post of Bolivia's interim president after the resignation of Evo Morales, the UK Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Anez declared herself interim president on Tuesday at a special parliament meeting called to officially accept the resignation of Morales. The Constitutional Court confirmed the legality of the transfer of power.

"The United Kingdom congratulates Jeanine Anez on taking on her new responsibilities as interim President of Bolivia. We welcome Ms Anez's appointment and her declared intention to hold elections soon. Free and fair elections will rebuild confidence in democracy for the Bolivian people. We look to all political parties to support efforts to restore calm following recent violence and to organise fresh presidential elections in accordance with the Constitution," the statement said.

Morales was forced to resign on Sunday under pressure from the military amid protests against his re-election. The Bolivian armed forces sided with demonstrators protesting his October 20th electoral victory. Morales pledged to call for new elections and reshuffle the electoral board after a preliminary report from the Organization of American States found "grave" irregularities in the voting process. His offer was not supported by the opposition, which demanded he abandon his post. On Tuesday, Morales arrived in Mexico after being granted political asylum there.

