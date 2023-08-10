Open Menu

Ukraine Insists On Russian Troop Withdrawal For Peace Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 08:13 PM

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the pullout of Russian forces from the territory of Ukraine is a condition for starting peace talks with Russia, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Thursday.

"We can negotiate with Russia after the withdrawal of their troops from our lands," Kuleba said. He ruled out the possibility of direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Kiev sees "diplomatic ways to deal with the issues indirectly."Last week, security advisors and representatives from some 40 countries met in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to work out a solution to the Ukraine crisis.

