UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Intensifies Drone Surveillance In Donbas - Donetsk Commander

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:49 PM

Ukraine Intensifies Drone Surveillance in Donbas - Donetsk Commander

The Ukrainian military has increased its use of drones for aerial surveillance in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), deputy commander of the DPR Operational Command Eduard Basurin said Friday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Ukrainian military has increased its use of drones for aerial surveillance in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), deputy commander of the DPR Operational Command Eduard Basurin said Friday.

"The United Operation command [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces] has intensified aerial reconnaissance and fire aiming by means of their unmanned aerial vehicles, which are regularly shot down by our air force," Basurin said.

The Ukrainian military also uses electronic warfare against drones of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, he added.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered a coup in Kiev two months earlier. According to recent UN estimates, more than 3,300 civilians have died and over 7,000 been injured during the conflict.

On March 21, 2014, the OSCE deployed its Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine in a bid to mediate peace in Donbas through impartial observation and assessment of the situation there.

Related Topics

Injured Fire United Nations Ukraine Europe Vehicles Died Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence March April Government

Recent Stories

Sanitary workers to go on broom down strike in Raw ..

1 hour ago

US Judge May Order Russian Citizen Nikulin's Legal ..

2 minutes ago

MNAs for developing mechanism to widen tax net

2 minutes ago

Criminals names enlisted in IBMS list

2 minutes ago

Combat readiness, ideological strength to further ..

2 minutes ago

Governer Punjab supports proposal for Sikh pilgrim ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.