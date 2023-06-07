UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses 415 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine Loses 415 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 415 military over the past day after failing to overcome Russia's defense in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

After having failed to achieve the goals of the offensive and having suffered significant losses in the South Donetsk direction, Ukrainian troops made attempts to break through the defenses of Russian troops in the Donetsk direction in the area of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk.

"During the fighting, up to 415 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and the Msta-B howitzer were destroyed over the past day," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukrainian military failed to overcome Russian defenses.

In the South Donetsk direction, Ukraine lost over 190 military over the given period, the statement added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Donetsk

Recent Stories

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

33 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in adm ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in admin-fin sci

33 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zay ..

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

2 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.