Ukraine Loses 415 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 415 military over the past day after failing to overcome Russia's defense in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

After having failed to achieve the goals of the offensive and having suffered significant losses in the South Donetsk direction, Ukrainian troops made attempts to break through the defenses of Russian troops in the Donetsk direction in the area of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk.

"During the fighting, up to 415 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and the Msta-B howitzer were destroyed over the past day," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukrainian military failed to overcome Russian defenses.

In the South Donetsk direction, Ukraine lost over 190 military over the given period, the statement added.