UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Up To 340 Troops Near Donetsk - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine Loses Up to 340 Troops Near Donetsk - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Ukraine lost up to 340 military personnel in combat with Russian forces near the eastern city of Donetsk in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily update on Saturday.

"In the direction of Donetsk, up to 340 Ukrainian service members ... were eliminated by strikes conducted by the operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery and in combat with units of the 'South' group of armed forces in the past 24 hours," the Russian military said.

Russian troops also destroyed three armored vehicles, a Polish-made Krab gun-howitzer and several ammo depots near the cities of Kramatorsk and Heorhiivka.

During the same period, Russian air defenses struck down three Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, six HIMARS long-range guided missiles, and four Ukrainian combat drones in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the Kharkiv Region, Russian troops eliminated two sabotage and intelligence-gathering groups near the villages of Lyman Pershiy and Berestove, eliminating more than 30 Ukrainian military personnel and destroying their vehicles.

Related Topics

Storm Army Ukraine Russia Vehicles Same Kramatorsk Donetsk Kharkiv

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

17 minutes ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

31 minutes ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

31 minutes ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

32 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

32 minutes ago
 Ajman-Türkiye Business Forum highlights opportuni ..

Ajman-Türkiye Business Forum highlights opportunities boosting trade and invest ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.