Ukraine Loses Up to 340 Troops Near Donetsk - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Ukraine lost up to 340 military personnel in combat with Russian forces near the eastern city of Donetsk in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily update on Saturday.

"In the direction of Donetsk, up to 340 Ukrainian service members ... were eliminated by strikes conducted by the operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery and in combat with units of the 'South' group of armed forces in the past 24 hours," the Russian military said.

Russian troops also destroyed three armored vehicles, a Polish-made Krab gun-howitzer and several ammo depots near the cities of Kramatorsk and Heorhiivka.

During the same period, Russian air defenses struck down three Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, six HIMARS long-range guided missiles, and four Ukrainian combat drones in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the Kharkiv Region, Russian troops eliminated two sabotage and intelligence-gathering groups near the villages of Lyman Pershiy and Berestove, eliminating more than 30 Ukrainian military personnel and destroying their vehicles.