Ukraine Prepares For War In Donbas - Russian Foreign Intelligence Service

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Ukraine Prepares for War in Donbas - Russian Foreign Intelligence Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Ukraine is preparing for a war in Donbas and deployed all combat-ready military units near the line of contact, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said.

"There is full preparation, it cannot be hidden.

All combat-ready units of the armed forces of Ukraine are concentrated to some extent on the border with Donbas. There is a massive transfer of hundreds of tons of military equipment and ammunition from US bases in Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada. The contingent of advisers and instructors from the NATO special forces is being increased. There is even information about the multinational units of jihadist militants," Naryshin told the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper.

