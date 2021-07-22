UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Responsible For Deaths Of Passengers, Crew Of Flight MH17 - Russian Prosecutors

Ukraine Responsible for Deaths of Passengers, Crew of Flight MH17 - Russian Prosecutors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said in its inter-state complaint with the European Court of Human Rights that Ukraine is fully responsible for the deadly MH17 crash due to failing to close the airspace over the conflict zone on the day of the tragedy, and also accused Kiev of presenting fabricated evidence to shift the blame onto Moscow.

The inter-state complaint concerns the "crash of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight on 17 July 2014 due to the Ukrainian authorities' failure to close the airspace over the area of hostilities, and causing the deaths of 298 people - all passengers and crew members."

"Ukraine is fully responsible for the deaths of the passengers and the crew ... as well as for causing suffering to the relatives of those killed ... as it failed to take any measures to close its airspace. The respondent State failed to conduct an independent and effective investigation of the circumstances that prevented the responsible officials from closing the airspace.

Ukraine has been presenting fabricated evidence in order to shift its blame for the air crush onto Russia," the Russian Prosecutor General's Office explained.

The Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysian Boeing crashed in July 2014 while flying over a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, leaving all 298 people aboard dead. An international group of investigators claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces ” an allegation repeatedly denied by Moscow.

Russia said it has provided the Dutch investigators not only with Russian radar data but also the documents proving that the Buk missile, which hit the Boeing, actually belonged to the Ukrainian forces and was launched from the territory controlled by Kiev.

The trial of four suspects in the case, three Russian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen, began in March 2020 in the Netherlands.

