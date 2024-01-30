Ukraine Says Two Killed In Overnight Russian Attacks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Ukraine said Tuesday that two people had been killed and at least five more wounded in the latest overnight Russian attacks across the country targeting military and energy infrastructure.
Moscow's army, meanwhile, said its air defences downed 21 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the annexed Crimean peninsula, as Kyiv steps up cross border aerial attacks.
Kyiv said Russian forces had launched two missiles and 35 attack drones across Ukraine and that 20 of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had bypassed air defence systems.
"The enemy directed some of the attack UAVs along front line territories, trying to hit fuel and energy infrastructure, and civilian and military facilities near the front line and the state border with the Russia," the air force said in a statement.
Officials in Kyiv have urged Western allies to bolster its air defence capabilities and said gaining control of the country's air space is a priority for this year.
The air force statement said that air defence systems mainly in eastern and southern regions had downed just 15 of the Iranian-designed attack drones.
Authorities said the barrage damaged various civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv, where officials said two people were injured.
Ukrenergo, a Ukrainian energy provider, confirmed one of its substations in a central region had been hit.
Separately, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, prosecutors said a Russian S-300 missile attack had killed one person and wounded another.
"A 38-year-old man who was riding a bicycle home from work was killed as a result of an attack. A 50-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital," prosecutors said in a statement.
In the southern region of Kherson, which the Kremlin claimed to have annexed along with the Donetsk region in 2022, the governor said Russian shelling had killed one man and wounded his wife.
In the southern Mykolaiv region, falling debris from a downed Russian drone injured one man, officials said.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Aramco halts plan to raise production capacity5 minutes ago
-
French farmers keep up roadblock protests, pressuring government6 minutes ago
-
UN confirms Europe hit record high temperature in 20216 minutes ago
-
China set 2025, 2027 goals for development of 'future industries'15 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher16 minutes ago
-
UAE’s innovative legislation to protect workers showcased on sidelines of 14th GFMD summit in Gene ..26 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher1 hour ago
-
New mayor hopes trees will cool Athens down1 hour ago
-
N. Ireland unionists to end boycott of devolved government1 hour ago
-
Ukraine says downed 15 of 35 Russian drones overnight1 hour ago
-
Nuggets down Bucks in Rivers opener; Wolves roll Thunder1 hour ago
-
UN confirms Europe hit record high temperature in 20212 hours ago