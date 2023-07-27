Open Menu

Ukraine Shipped Drugs, Russian Oil To Europe Under Cover Of Grain Deal - Hersh

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Ukraine Shipped Drugs, Russian Oil to Europe Under Cover of Grain Deal - Hersh

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Ukraine shipped drugs and Russian oil under the cover of the UN-mediated Black Sea grain deal, an accord that was meant to bolster global food security, US journalist Seymour Hersh reported on Thursday, citing a US official.

"Odessa's exports included illegal stuff like drugs and the oil that Ukraine was getting from Russia," the US official was quoted by Hersh as saying.

Russia refused to extend the Black Sea deal last week, following its long-time criticism of the UN's failure to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports as was required under the agreement.

The decision also came following the July 17 attack on the Crimean bridge with underwater drones, which killed a couple who were driving across when the blast occurred and wounded their teen daughter.

