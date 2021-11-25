UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Discuss Arms Imports With New German Government - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Ukraine to Discuss Arms Imports With New German Government - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Ukraine does not see any restrictions on the supply of weapons, it will raise this issue in negotiations with the new German government, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"Our position remains unchanged: we see no obstacles to the supply of weapons from any country in the world to strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine. There are no legal, political or moral restrictions for this. We will discuss this issue with the new German government," Kuleba told a briefing.

