UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Intelligence Used 7 Women To Forge Narrative About Russia 'Kidnapping' Children

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Ukraine's Intelligence Used 7 Women to Forge Narrative About Russia 'Kidnapping' Children

KHERSON REGION (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has been using the Save Ukraine foundation to prepare another information provocation related to the alleged forceful removal of Ukrainian children to Russia, making children and their parents evacuated from the city of Kherson in October 2022 give interviews to Ukrainian media in Kiev to be used in anti-Russian propaganda, a Russian security source told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian citizen Olga Gurulya was arrested in Moscow. She confessed on video that she had arrived in Russia on the instructions of the Save Ukraine foundation to take custody of two children from the city of Heniches'k, Kherson Region, whom she did not even know, and take them to Kiev and then to Germany.

"Another information attack against Russia is being prepared under control of the Ukrainian secret services. The women whose children are currently is Russia after being evacuated from Kherson in October 2022 were financed to come to Russia on condition that they give interviews after they return to the Ukrainian territory. It is clear what kind of interviews those would be, arranged by the SBU and the Save Ukraine foundation. The women were used without their knowledge. The main task was to demonize Russia using the "kidnapping" agenda, which was invented and financed by the West," the source told Sputnik.

Ukrainian secret services arranged entry into Russia for seven women so far, the source said.

Sputnik obtained a video of one of those women, Tatiana Bodak, telling that she was the mother of an underage student of the Kherson Navy College who had been evacuated from the city on October 2022. He will be 18 soon, which is a drafting age in Ukraine, and Ukrainian draftees are forced to participate in military activities.

Bodak said that after Ukrainian troops entered Kherson, she was moved to the Khmelnytskyi Region in in western Ukraine. After that, she was contacted by the SBU and prosecutors who told her that an international search had been launched to find her son.

"They told me that after the Ukrainian armed forces returned to Kherson, they immediately started (inspections) of training institutions, and that a lot of documents had been moved from the college. And on the premise that my son was listed as a student of a Ukrainian navy college, they put him om the search list. They told me that an international search had been launched for my child, and I was all unawares because I hadn't petitioned or called anywhere. I knew where my son was and that he was all right," she said on video.

Bodak added that she intended to come for her son to take him back for family reunification, but could not obtain an international passport due to bureaucratic obstacles. After her eldest daughter called on social media to help her mother with getting a passport, Bodak was contacted by members of the Safe Ukraine foundation, and soon after that she received her passport. The members of the foundation also offered her help in arranging a trip via Poland and Belarus to Russia and paid for travel expenses on condition that she give an interview after she returns to Ukraine.  

"My child also had to be interviewed, that is what they said. I do not know anything more, maybe they are preparing such surprises that I would be shocked by them. The one condition was that my child had to come back (to Ukraine) and to give an interview," she said. 

 She noted that her son would turn 18 in six months and become of drafting age, and the workers of the foundations who insisted on his return knew that.

"I started thinking if it was worth it bringing him back to Ukraine at all, because I'm getting scared," she said.

In April, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said that Kiev forcefully evacuated children from families that refused to leave the territories of Ukraine incorporated into Russia last fall for the Ukraine-controlled territories.

Related Topics

Attack Kidnapping United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Student Germany Kherson Kiev Belarus Poland April October Women Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises â€˜Inno ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises â€˜Innovate for Sustainable Worldâ€™ ..

11 minutes ago
 flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

Flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

11 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sect ..

ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sector jobs for UAE nationals by 2 ..

26 minutes ago
 PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

1 hour ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

2 hours ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.