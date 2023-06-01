KHERSON REGION (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has been using the Save Ukraine foundation to prepare another information provocation related to the alleged forceful removal of Ukrainian children to Russia, making children and their parents evacuated from the city of Kherson in October 2022 give interviews to Ukrainian media in Kiev to be used in anti-Russian propaganda, a Russian security source told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian citizen Olga Gurulya was arrested in Moscow. She confessed on video that she had arrived in Russia on the instructions of the Save Ukraine foundation to take custody of two children from the city of Heniches'k, Kherson Region, whom she did not even know, and take them to Kiev and then to Germany.

"Another information attack against Russia is being prepared under control of the Ukrainian secret services. The women whose children are currently is Russia after being evacuated from Kherson in October 2022 were financed to come to Russia on condition that they give interviews after they return to the Ukrainian territory. It is clear what kind of interviews those would be, arranged by the SBU and the Save Ukraine foundation. The women were used without their knowledge. The main task was to demonize Russia using the "kidnapping" agenda, which was invented and financed by the West," the source told Sputnik.

Ukrainian secret services arranged entry into Russia for seven women so far, the source said.

Sputnik obtained a video of one of those women, Tatiana Bodak, telling that she was the mother of an underage student of the Kherson Navy College who had been evacuated from the city on October 2022. He will be 18 soon, which is a drafting age in Ukraine, and Ukrainian draftees are forced to participate in military activities.

Bodak said that after Ukrainian troops entered Kherson, she was moved to the Khmelnytskyi Region in in western Ukraine. After that, she was contacted by the SBU and prosecutors who told her that an international search had been launched to find her son.

"They told me that after the Ukrainian armed forces returned to Kherson, they immediately started (inspections) of training institutions, and that a lot of documents had been moved from the college. And on the premise that my son was listed as a student of a Ukrainian navy college, they put him om the search list. They told me that an international search had been launched for my child, and I was all unawares because I hadn't petitioned or called anywhere. I knew where my son was and that he was all right," she said on video.

Bodak added that she intended to come for her son to take him back for family reunification, but could not obtain an international passport due to bureaucratic obstacles. After her eldest daughter called on social media to help her mother with getting a passport, Bodak was contacted by members of the Safe Ukraine foundation, and soon after that she received her passport. The members of the foundation also offered her help in arranging a trip via Poland and Belarus to Russia and paid for travel expenses on condition that she give an interview after she returns to Ukraine.

"My child also had to be interviewed, that is what they said. I do not know anything more, maybe they are preparing such surprises that I would be shocked by them. The one condition was that my child had to come back (to Ukraine) and to give an interview," she said.

She noted that her son would turn 18 in six months and become of drafting age, and the workers of the foundations who insisted on his return knew that.

"I started thinking if it was worth it bringing him back to Ukraine at all, because I'm getting scared," she said.

In April, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said that Kiev forcefully evacuated children from families that refused to leave the territories of Ukraine incorporated into Russia last fall for the Ukraine-controlled territories.