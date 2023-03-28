(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 240 soldiers and foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction ...

enemy losses per day amounted to up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, three infantry fighting vehicles, three armored personnel carriers, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement, adding that up to 125 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the Lyman direction.