(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to the United States from September 23-26 to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The president is scheduled to have a meeting with US President Donald Trump on September 25 to discuss peace efforts in Donbas, energy cooperation and trade.

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with several other foreign leaders during the session.