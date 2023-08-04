Ukrainian Military Lost Up to 185 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Russian military repelled eight Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that Kiev lost up to 185 soldiers.

"The total losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to 185 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, four cars, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-20 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russian forces took better positions following a counterattack.

The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Kupyansk and Krasnyi Lyman direction.

According to the Russian side, Ukraine lost 130 soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction, 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and 70 soldiers in the Krasnyi Lyman direction in the past 24 hours.

"In the Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of (Russia's) western grouping of forces continue offensive operations on a broad front and have taken more advantageous positions in the areas of the settlements of Olshana, Petropavlivka and Tokarivka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.