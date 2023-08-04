Open Menu

Ukrainian Military Lost Up To 185 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction In Past 24 Hours - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Ukrainian Military Lost Up to 185 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Russian military repelled eight Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that Kiev lost up to 185 soldiers.

"The total losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to 185 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, four cars, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-20 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russian forces took better positions following a counterattack.

The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Kupyansk and Krasnyi Lyman direction.

According to the Russian side, Ukraine lost 130 soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction, 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and 70 soldiers in the Krasnyi Lyman direction in the past 24 hours.

"In the Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of (Russia's) western grouping of forces continue offensive operations on a broad front and have taken more advantageous positions in the areas of the settlements of Olshana, Petropavlivka and Tokarivka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Vehicles Kupyansk Donetsk Kiev

Recent Stories

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

15 minutes ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

38 minutes ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

1 hour ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

1 hour ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

1 hour ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

1 hour ago
IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhan ..

IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhana maintainbility case against ..

2 hours ago
 IRENA publishes report on establishing circular st ..

IRENA publishes report on establishing circular steel sector during G20 minister ..

2 hours ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

3 hours ago
 NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

4 hours ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

5 hours ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World