Ukrainian Miners Protesting For 2nd Day Near Office Of Zelenskyy To Ensure Work Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Ukrainian Miners Protesting for 2nd Day Near Office of Zelenskyy to Ensure Work Stability

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Miners working for the VostGOK state enterprise are protesting near the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev for a second consecutive day, demanding assurance of the stable operation of the company, Mykhaylo Volynets, Ukraine's independent miners' trade union chairman, said on Thursday.

"Morning at the president's office. A day since the start of the protest for the future of the uranium mining VostGOK. After the shift and a local protest with the road blockage in the village of Berezhynka, the company's employees came to Kiev, closer to the central government, demanding to protect the uranium mining industry," Volynets wrote on his Facebook page.

VostGOK miners demand that the authorities speed up consideration of a draft law on state support for their enterprise, which they believe to be the solution to key issues in the company's performance, including the financial aspect.

Miners have repeatedly staged rallies in Kiev and outer regions, demanding payment of wage debts and protesting against the authorities ' intention to close several mines. Miners' strikes took place several times underground and lasted for weeks.

More Stories From World

