Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate Declares Independence - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate has declared independence, its council said on Friday.

"The council adopted appropriate additions and amendments to the Statute on the Administration of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, testifying to the complete independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," the council said in a statement.