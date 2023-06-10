UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Made 6 Failed Attempts To Break Through Russian Lines - Russian Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Ukrainian Troops Made 6 Failed Attempts to Break Through Russian Lines - Russian Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The Ukrainian forces have attempted six times to break through the Russian defense lines over the past 24 hours and failed, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian offensive in the special military operation zone had started as Kiev was using its strategic reserves. He emphasized that the Ukrainian forces had failed to reach their goals in all of the combat sectors.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have made six attempts to break through the frontline and into our defense positions. Four attacks have been repelled near the Vremivka salient and two south off the city of Orikhiv," Rogov said.

He added that the enemy failed to achieve significant success and was thrown back with heavy personnel and material losses.

"Our army has actively engaged artillery and aircraft to strike against the enemy and its reserves," Rogov said.

The Ukrainian government has been planning a major "counteroffensive" against Russia for several months. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly named the Zaporizhzhia Region as one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.

Russia has considered the Zaporizhzhia Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country, following a referendum in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Around 70% of the region is currently controlled by Russia, but Ukrainian troops are still holding the region's capital and biggest city, Zaporizhzhia.

Related Topics

Army Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev September All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

1 hour ago
 Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

1 hour ago
 Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: ..

Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: Caretaker minister

1 hour ago
 UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 ..

UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 bn in March

1 hour ago
 Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans ..

Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans for Murder, Drug Trafficking

1 hour ago
 Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: ..

Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: DC

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.