Ukrainian, US Top Diplomats Discuss Way To Boost US Role In Donbas Settlement - Kiev

Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:49 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken ways to more actively involve the United States in the process of political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Donbas, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

"While on a working visit to Brussels on April 13, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The foreign ministers discussed ways to more actively involve the United States in the process of political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict," the statement says.

During the conversation, Blinken assured Kuleba that "the United States continues to stand firmly on the side of Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression and the struggle to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Kuleba and Blinken also discussed deepening military-political cooperation and expanding strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States and "agreed on the need to make joint efforts to restrain Moscow from further escalation and any military adventures and discussed a number of practical steps in this direction," the foreign ministry added.

