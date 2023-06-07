MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that the United Kingdom's military and intelligence agencies were studying the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and it was too early to blame any side for their involvement in the incident.

"Our military and intelligence agencies are currently looking at it, so it's too soon to pre-empt that and make a definitive judgment. But what I can say is if it is intentional, it would represent, I think, the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of the war," UK newspaper Evening Standard quoted Sunak as telling journalists.

The prime minister said "attacks on civilian infrastructure are appalling and wrong," adding that there have already been precedents involving civilian infrastructure in the Ukraine conflict, "but it's too early to say definitively."

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged by shelling overnight from Monday to Tuesday. The shelling did not destroy the plant's dam completely but caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.