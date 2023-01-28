UN Chief Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jerusalem, Urges Sides to Show Restraint - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The Secretary General of the United Nations condemns Friday's terrorist attack in Jerusalem and is concerned about the escalation of violence in Israel, spokesman Stephane DuJarric said in a press release.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns today's terrorist attack by a Palestinian perpetrator outside a synagogue in Jerusalem, which claimed the lives of at least seven Israelis and injured several others," Dujarric said on Friday. "The Secretary-General is deeply worried about the current escalation of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.

This is the moment to exercise utmost restraint."

Dujarric also extended condolences on behalf of the Secretary-General to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery for those injured in the attack, said the statement.

Seven Israelis were killed and as many as ten injured on Friday during a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem when a Palestinian man opened fire on people leaving the place of worship in the Jeve Yaakov neighborhood after Friday night prayers.