Turkiye Extends Condolences To Pakistan Over Flood Tragedy

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by devastating floods in Pakistan.

The Ministry, in a statement, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, praying for Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives in the calamity.

Turkiye reaffirmed its solidarity with Pakistan in this time of grief and offered sympathies to the bereaved families.

