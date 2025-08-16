Liu Jinsong attends reception held by Afghan Embassy in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Liu Jinsong, attended the Victory Day reception hosted by the Embassy of Afghanistan in China and had friendly exchanges with Afghan Ambassador to China Mawlawi Asadullah Bilal Karimi.

Liu said that President Xi Jinping said at the Second China-Central Asia Summit in June this year: "Afghanistan is our close neighbor. We must strengthen cooperation to help Afghanistan enhance its independent development capabilities and achieve peace, stability, reconstruction, and development at an early date."

China is willing to take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to work with Afghanistan to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, carry forward traditional friendship, enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and bring more benefits to the people of the two countries, he added.

Karimi said Afghanistan and China live side by side and coexist peacefully. Afghanistan adheres to the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results, and non-interference in internal affairs, and looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with China in various fields and promoting the continued development of bilateral relations.

APP/asg