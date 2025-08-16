Open Menu

China, Pakistan Step Up Bio-Healthy Agriculture Research Collaboration

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM

China, Pakistan step up Bio-Healthy Agriculture research collaboration

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A delegation led by Prof. Zhang Lixin, Chairman of the Silk Road Bio-Healthy Agriculture Industry Alliance at Northwest A&F University, reached a consensus on jointly building a joint research lab and a China-Pakistan Bio-Healthy Agriculture Science and Technology Demonstration Park during a visit to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI).

“Our goal is to share China's advanced agricultural technologies with our Pakistani partners to address the common food security challenges and improve farmers' lives,” Zhang emphasized.

Prof. Rao Zahid Abbas, Prof., Department of Parasitology, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, noted: “We are honored to collaborate with our Chinese counterparts to establish the demonstration park and joint laboratory, which will serve as a hub for innovation and applied research. These efforts will directly contribute to Pakistan’s food security and agricultural modernization.”

“This initiative marks a new chapter in academic and research collaboration between the two universities, especially in the areas of sustainable agriculture and bio-health,” Dr. Saddam Hussain from UAF, added.

Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China have seen a significant surge in the first half of 2025, with a 300% increase in volume compared to the same period in 2024.

This growth has propelled Pakistan to become the fourth-largest sesame supplier to China.

“This surge is attributed to improved market access and increased demand for Pakistani agricultural products in China. More Pakistani farmers are now cultivating sesame, reflecting growing confidence and opportunity in the sector,” Prof. Zhang told China Economic Net. “Now, Pakistan aims to further strengthen its sesame trade with China by enhancing seed quality, investing in value-added processing, and expanding its presence in the Chinese e-commerce market.”

Construction of a bio-healthy sesame order-based demonstration farm is in full swing at the China-Pakistan Bio-Healthy Agriculture Overseas Technology Demonstration Park, jointly established by the two sides in Sahiwal, Punjab Province.

This farm leverages the joint oilseed laboratory established by China and Pakistan.

Northwest A&F University has introduced high-quality Chinese sesame varieties and supporting production technologies to the local area.Through joint trials and demonstrations, the university has identified sesame varieties suitable for cultivation in Pakistan and the optimal production parameters. The university also led the publication of technical standards for Pakistani bio-healthy sesame production.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

27 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

2 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

3 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

3 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

4 hours ago
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

13 hours ago
 Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

16 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World