China, Pakistan step up Bio-Healthy Agriculture research collaboration

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A delegation led by Prof. Zhang Lixin, Chairman of the Silk Road Bio-Healthy Agriculture Industry Alliance at Northwest A&F University, reached a consensus on jointly building a joint research lab and a China-Pakistan Bio-Healthy Agriculture Science and Technology Demonstration Park during a visit to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI).

“Our goal is to share China's advanced agricultural technologies with our Pakistani partners to address the common food security challenges and improve farmers' lives,” Zhang emphasized.

Prof. Rao Zahid Abbas, Prof., Department of Parasitology, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, noted: “We are honored to collaborate with our Chinese counterparts to establish the demonstration park and joint laboratory, which will serve as a hub for innovation and applied research. These efforts will directly contribute to Pakistan’s food security and agricultural modernization.”

“This initiative marks a new chapter in academic and research collaboration between the two universities, especially in the areas of sustainable agriculture and bio-health,” Dr. Saddam Hussain from UAF, added.

Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China have seen a significant surge in the first half of 2025, with a 300% increase in volume compared to the same period in 2024.

This growth has propelled Pakistan to become the fourth-largest sesame supplier to China.

“This surge is attributed to improved market access and increased demand for Pakistani agricultural products in China. More Pakistani farmers are now cultivating sesame, reflecting growing confidence and opportunity in the sector,” Prof. Zhang told China Economic Net. “Now, Pakistan aims to further strengthen its sesame trade with China by enhancing seed quality, investing in value-added processing, and expanding its presence in the Chinese e-commerce market.”

Construction of a bio-healthy sesame order-based demonstration farm is in full swing at the China-Pakistan Bio-Healthy Agriculture Overseas Technology Demonstration Park, jointly established by the two sides in Sahiwal, Punjab Province.

This farm leverages the joint oilseed laboratory established by China and Pakistan.

Northwest A&F University has introduced high-quality Chinese sesame varieties and supporting production technologies to the local area.Through joint trials and demonstrations, the university has identified sesame varieties suitable for cultivation in Pakistan and the optimal production parameters. The university also led the publication of technical standards for Pakistani bio-healthy sesame production.

