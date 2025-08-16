China, Pakistan Step Up Bio-Healthy Agriculture Research Collaboration
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A delegation led by Prof. Zhang Lixin, Chairman of the Silk Road Bio-Healthy Agriculture Industry Alliance at Northwest A&F University, reached a consensus on jointly building a joint research lab and a China-Pakistan Bio-Healthy Agriculture Science and Technology Demonstration Park during a visit to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI).
“Our goal is to share China's advanced agricultural technologies with our Pakistani partners to address the common food security challenges and improve farmers' lives,” Zhang emphasized.
Prof. Rao Zahid Abbas, Prof., Department of Parasitology, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, noted: “We are honored to collaborate with our Chinese counterparts to establish the demonstration park and joint laboratory, which will serve as a hub for innovation and applied research. These efforts will directly contribute to Pakistan’s food security and agricultural modernization.”
“This initiative marks a new chapter in academic and research collaboration between the two universities, especially in the areas of sustainable agriculture and bio-health,” Dr. Saddam Hussain from UAF, added.
Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China have seen a significant surge in the first half of 2025, with a 300% increase in volume compared to the same period in 2024.
This growth has propelled Pakistan to become the fourth-largest sesame supplier to China.
“This surge is attributed to improved market access and increased demand for Pakistani agricultural products in China. More Pakistani farmers are now cultivating sesame, reflecting growing confidence and opportunity in the sector,” Prof. Zhang told China Economic Net. “Now, Pakistan aims to further strengthen its sesame trade with China by enhancing seed quality, investing in value-added processing, and expanding its presence in the Chinese e-commerce market.”
Construction of a bio-healthy sesame order-based demonstration farm is in full swing at the China-Pakistan Bio-Healthy Agriculture Overseas Technology Demonstration Park, jointly established by the two sides in Sahiwal, Punjab Province.
This farm leverages the joint oilseed laboratory established by China and Pakistan.
Northwest A&F University has introduced high-quality Chinese sesame varieties and supporting production technologies to the local area.Through joint trials and demonstrations, the university has identified sesame varieties suitable for cultivation in Pakistan and the optimal production parameters. The university also led the publication of technical standards for Pakistani bio-healthy sesame production.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
More Stories From World
-
China, Pakistan step up Bio-Healthy Agriculture research collaboration6 minutes ago
-
Liu Jinsong attends reception held by Afghan Embassy in China2 hours ago
-
Chinese FM to visit India, hold talks on China-India boundary question2 hours ago
-
Pakistan participates in regional commodity fair in Xinjiang's Kashgar2 hours ago
-
Trump-Putin summit in Alaska ends without deal on war in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Saudi shipping giant Bahri denies allegations of transporting goods to Israel16 hours ago
-
UN highlights need for peaceful resolution, as Trump & Putin prepare to meet on Ukraine17 hours ago
-
World's first Humanoid Robot Game ignites Beijing20 hours ago
-
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 3723 hours ago
-
Hunger and heatwave plague Gaza Strip: UN1 day ago
-
Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in New York; Armed Forces praised for victory in ‘Marka-e-Ha ..1 day ago
-
Pakistan, Micronesia establish diplomatic relations1 day ago