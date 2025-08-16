Chinese FM To Visit India, Hold Talks On China-India Boundary Question
Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India and hold the 24th round of talks between the special representatives of China and India on the boundary question from August 18 to 20, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty
More Stories From World
-
Liu Jinsong attends reception held by Afghan Embassy in China1 hour ago
-
Chinese FM to visit India, hold talks on China-India boundary question1 hour ago
-
Pakistan participates in regional commodity fair in Xinjiang's Kashgar1 hour ago
-
Trump-Putin summit in Alaska ends without deal on war in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Saudi shipping giant Bahri denies allegations of transporting goods to Israel15 hours ago
-
UN highlights need for peaceful resolution, as Trump & Putin prepare to meet on Ukraine17 hours ago
-
World's first Humanoid Robot Game ignites Beijing19 hours ago
-
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 3722 hours ago
-
Hunger and heatwave plague Gaza Strip: UN1 day ago
-
Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in New York; Armed Forces praised for victory in ‘Marka-e-Ha ..1 day ago
-
Pakistan, Micronesia establish diplomatic relations1 day ago
-
Tributes paid to Pakistan's founding fathers & defenders at 79th Independence Day in New York2 days ago