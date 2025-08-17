Open Menu

UN Warns Gaza Crisis Could Worsen Without Safe, Unrestricted Aid Flow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 01:50 AM

UN warns Gaza crisis could worsen without safe, unrestricted aid flow

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Without an urgent and unrestricted flow of aid, Gaza’s already dire humanitarian crisis could deteriorate further, the UN has warned.

In his regular daily briefing, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted that ongoing delays, bottlenecks at holding points and interference in the loading process at crossing platforms are undermining efforts to collect and distribute supplies to those in need.

“The UN and its humanitarian partners must be enabled to deliver aid at scale, using community-based mechanisms to reach the most vulnerable,” he said.

Recent figures illustrate the scale of the challenge. Between May 27 and August 8, the Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah treated more than 4,500 wounded patients – most reporting injuries sustained while attempting to reach food distribution sites.

Many were hurt in crowd crushes or subjected to theft or violence immediately after receiving critical food aid.

Of 12 aid missions requiring coordination with Israeli authorities on Thursday, five were facilitated without impediments. Four missions were cancelled by the organizers, and three others were impeded and only eventually fully accomplished – these included the collection of food aid from Zikim and Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossings.

The UN Spokesperson also highlighted an ongoing starvation crisis, with increasing numbers of deaths, particularly among children.

Hospitals are struggling to cope with rising cases of malnutrition and many facilities have reportedly run out of bedspace to treat patients, he said.

Energy shortages are compounding the crisis, Dujarric said, noting that cooking gas has been unavailable in Gaza’s markets for five months, while firewood has become increasingly unaffordable.

“More people are resorting to using waste and scrap wood as alternative fuel sources for cooking, which only makes worse health and protection risks, and causes environmental hazards,” he added.

He also stressed that civilians must be protected in the event of expanded military operations in Gaza City.

“Fleeing civilians must be protected and they must have their essential needs met, and they must be able to voluntarily return when the situation allows. And if they choose to stay, they should not be threatened or put at risk,” he said.

Dujarric also reiterated the UN’s long-standing call for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages held in the Strip.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Bur ..

Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley

50 minutes ago
 Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM a ..

Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..

51 minutes ago
 British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day ..

British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton

2 hours ago
 Legal action initiated against University Town Sch ..

Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme

2 hours ago
 Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held

Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held

2 hours ago
 Over 2.3m citizens benefit from Punjab Police Khid ..

Over 2.3m citizens benefit from Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz

2 hours ago
CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive ..

CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive on GT Road Tarnol

3 hours ago
 CDA to intensify crackdown on illegal housing soci ..

CDA to intensify crackdown on illegal housing societies in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on ..

AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : A ..

Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq

3 hours ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counter ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot

3 hours ago
 PTA, telecom operators working to restore services ..

PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas

3 hours ago

More Stories From World