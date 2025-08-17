UN Warns Gaza Crisis Could Worsen Without Safe, Unrestricted Aid Flow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 01:50 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Without an urgent and unrestricted flow of aid, Gaza’s already dire humanitarian crisis could deteriorate further, the UN has warned.
In his regular daily briefing, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted that ongoing delays, bottlenecks at holding points and interference in the loading process at crossing platforms are undermining efforts to collect and distribute supplies to those in need.
“The UN and its humanitarian partners must be enabled to deliver aid at scale, using community-based mechanisms to reach the most vulnerable,” he said.
Recent figures illustrate the scale of the challenge. Between May 27 and August 8, the Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah treated more than 4,500 wounded patients – most reporting injuries sustained while attempting to reach food distribution sites.
Many were hurt in crowd crushes or subjected to theft or violence immediately after receiving critical food aid.
Of 12 aid missions requiring coordination with Israeli authorities on Thursday, five were facilitated without impediments. Four missions were cancelled by the organizers, and three others were impeded and only eventually fully accomplished – these included the collection of food aid from Zikim and Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossings.
The UN Spokesperson also highlighted an ongoing starvation crisis, with increasing numbers of deaths, particularly among children.
Hospitals are struggling to cope with rising cases of malnutrition and many facilities have reportedly run out of bedspace to treat patients, he said.
Energy shortages are compounding the crisis, Dujarric said, noting that cooking gas has been unavailable in Gaza’s markets for five months, while firewood has become increasingly unaffordable.
“More people are resorting to using waste and scrap wood as alternative fuel sources for cooking, which only makes worse health and protection risks, and causes environmental hazards,” he added.
He also stressed that civilians must be protected in the event of expanded military operations in Gaza City.
“Fleeing civilians must be protected and they must have their essential needs met, and they must be able to voluntarily return when the situation allows. And if they choose to stay, they should not be threatened or put at risk,” he said.
Dujarric also reiterated the UN’s long-standing call for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages held in the Strip.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton
Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme
Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held
Over 2.3m citizens benefit from Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz
CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive on GT Road Tarnol
CDA to intensify crackdown on illegal housing societies in Islamabad
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas
More Stories From World
-
UN warns Gaza crisis could worsen without safe, unrestricted aid flow1 minute ago
-
Turkiye extends condolences to Pakistan over flood tragedy7 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia extends condolences to Pakistan over deadly floods7 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan step up Bio-Healthy Agriculture research collaboration10 hours ago
-
Liu Jinsong attends reception held by Afghan Embassy in China12 hours ago
-
Chinese FM to visit India, hold talks on China-India boundary question12 hours ago
-
Pakistan participates in regional commodity fair in Xinjiang's Kashgar12 hours ago
-
Trump-Putin summit in Alaska ends without deal on war in Ukraine12 hours ago
-
Saudi shipping giant Bahri denies allegations of transporting goods to Israel1 day ago
-
UN highlights need for peaceful resolution, as Trump & Putin prepare to meet on Ukraine1 day ago
-
World's first Humanoid Robot Game ignites Beijing1 day ago
-
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 371 day ago