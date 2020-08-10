UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

UN Chief Follows Belarus Protests With 'Great Concern,' Calls for Restraint - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres follows with concern the violent protests in Belarus after the presidential election in that country and is calling on the authorities to show maximum restraint and respect for the right to peaceful assembly, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General continues to follow with great concern the ongoing situation in that country, including reports of post-election protests and violence overnight in the capital of Minsk, as well as other cities," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on the Belorussian authorities to show maximum restraint and to ensure full respect for the right to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association."

