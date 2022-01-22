UN Chief Says Hopes Conflict Over Ukraine Will Not Happen in Present Circumstances

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that he hopes a conflict over Ukraine will not happen in the present circumstances and that diplomacy will allow for the resolution of all disputes.

"It is clear that my message is that there should not be any military intervention," Guterres said in a press briefing. "In this context, I think that diplomacy is the way to solve problems." "Any invasion by one country to another country is against international law, and I hope that this, of course, will not happen in the present circumstances. I am convinced it will not happen. And I strongly hope to be right."