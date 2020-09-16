UN Chief Says World Needs Vaccine Against Coronavirus to be Affordable, Available to All

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a press briefing on Wednesday that he expects the vaccine for the novel coronavirus to be affordable and available to all.

"Starting now, a vaccine must be seen as a global public good, because COVID-19 respects no borders," Guterres said. "We need a vaccine to be affordable and available to all - a people's vaccine."

Guterres said this would require a quantum leap in funding for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator - a global collaboration to accelerate development, production and access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.

In addition, Guterres noted that for the vaccine to be effective, people across the world need to be willing to take it.

A significant percentage of people around the globe, including medical personnel, have expressed doubts about the efficacy and the safety of taking a potentially DNA-changing coronavirus vaccine.

"In the face of this lethal disease, we must do our utmost to halt deadly misinformation," Guterres said.