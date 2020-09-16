- Home
UN Chief Says World Needs Vaccine Against Coronavirus To Be Affordable, Available To All
Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:04 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a press briefing on Wednesday that he expects the vaccine for the novel coronavirus to be affordable and available to all
"Starting now, a vaccine must be seen as a global public good, because COVID-19 respects no borders," Guterres said. "We need a vaccine to be affordable and available to all - a people's vaccine."
Guterres said this would require a quantum leap in funding for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator - a global collaboration to accelerate development, production and access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.
In addition, Guterres noted that for the vaccine to be effective, people across the world need to be willing to take it.
A significant percentage of people around the globe, including medical personnel, have expressed doubts about the efficacy and the safety of taking a potentially DNA-changing coronavirus vaccine.
"In the face of this lethal disease, we must do our utmost to halt deadly misinformation," Guterres said.