UN Chief Warns World Must Go Into Emergency Mode, Next COVID-19 Strain May Be Worse

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday the next COVID-19 variant may be worse than Omicron, and the global community must go into emergency mode to fight the pandemic.

"We must go into emergency mode in the COVID-19 battle," Guterres told the UN General Assembly, speaking of his priorities for 2022. "Omicron is yet another warning. The next variant may be worse."

Guterres added that stopping the spread of the virus everywhere in the world must be at the top of the agenda for this year.