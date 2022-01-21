UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Warns World Must Go Into Emergency Mode, Next COVID-19 Strain May Be Worse

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 09:20 PM

UN Chief Warns World Must Go Into Emergency Mode, Next COVID-19 Strain May Be Worse

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday the next COVID-19 variant may be worse than Omicron, and the global community must go into emergency mode to fight the pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday the next COVID-19 variant may be worse than Omicron, and the global community must go into emergency mode to fight the pandemic.

"We must go into emergency mode in the COVID-19 battle," Guterres told the UN General Assembly, speaking of his priorities for 2022. "Omicron is yet another warning. The next variant may be worse."

Guterres added that stopping the spread of the virus everywhere in the world must be at the top of the agenda for this year.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations May Top

Recent Stories

Covid-19 testing carries out in edu institutes to ..

Covid-19 testing carries out in edu institutes to tackle Omicron spread

10 seconds ago
 ATC awards one year jail to accused for supporting ..

ATC awards one year jail to accused for supporting killing of Priyantha Kumara

12 seconds ago
 Pelosi Says US House to Introduce Competitiveness ..

Pelosi Says US House to Introduce Competitiveness Bill to Bolster Investment in ..

13 seconds ago
 US Public Approval of Democrat-Run Congress Drops ..

US Public Approval of Democrat-Run Congress Drops to 18% - Gallup Poll

18 seconds ago
 UN General Assembly president to join China's Wint ..

UN General Assembly president to join China's Winter Olympic torch relay

20 minutes ago
 Red flag lifted from Pakistan aviation safety

Red flag lifted from Pakistan aviation safety

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.