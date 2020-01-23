UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:40 PM

UN Chief Welcomes ICJ Ruling on Myanmar to Protect Rohingya Muslims - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling for Myanmar to protect Rohingya Muslims and expects the government to fully comply with the order, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the ICJ ordered Myanmar to use all possible measures to prevent acts that constitute genocide per Article 2 of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The ICJ also ruled that Myanmar must preserve evidence related to allegations of genocide as well as provide the ICJ with regular reports on measures to protect the Rohingya.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the order of the International Court of Justice, indicating provisional measures in the case of the Gambia against Myanmar on alleged breaches of the Genocide Convention," Haq said. "He further recalls that, pursuant to the Charter and to the Statute of the court, decisions of the court are binding. He trusts that Myanmar will duly comply with the court's order."

Haq said the UN secretary-general strongly supports the use of peaceful means to resolve international issues and will promptly transmit the notice of the court's order to the UN Security Council.

