UN Chief Worried by Tensions At Al-Aqsa Mosque, Urges to Avoid Provocations - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by the tensions around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem and calls on political leaders in the region to refrain from any provocative action, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

On Sunday, Israeli security forces fired gas and rubber bullets at Palestinian protesters to clear the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Jewish visitors, who refer to the place of worship as the Temple Mount.

"The Secretary-General is following with concern the heightened tensions in and around the holy sites of the Old City of Jerusalem.

He underscores that the status quo must be upheld and fully respected," Haq said. "He calls upon community, religious and political leaders on all sides to refrain from provocative action and rhetoric in the interest of peace and stability."

The incident took place two days ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. In May, similar clashes around Al-Aqsa Mosque resulted in an 11-day Israel-Gaza conflict.