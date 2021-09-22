UN Committee to Deliberate for 'Some Time' on Taliban Credentials Request - State Dept.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) It will take the UN's credentials committee some time to decide whether to give the Taliban (banned in Russia) credentials as the official representatives of Afghanistan, a senior US State Department official said.

Earlier, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from the foreign affairs minister of the Taliban requesting to participate in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"There is a credentials committee, we are on it. It will take some time to deliberate, and so we will obviously follow this issue closely and deliberate along with other members of the credentials committee," the senior administration official said in response to a question about the Taliban's request for UN credentials, adding that it is not expected to be done this week.