UN Encourages Staff to Receive Sputnik V Vaccine - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world body encourages personnel in countries using Sputnik V to receive the Russian vaccine.

"We encourage, of course, the staff that is working in countries that are vaccinating with the [Sputnik V], to receive that vaccine," Guterres said in a an interview with Russian media agencies.