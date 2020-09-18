UN Envoy Calls on Russia, US to Advance Dialogue on Syria

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Friday called on Russia and the United States to advance their dialogue toward a political settlement in the Arab Republic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Friday called on Russia and the United States to advance their dialogue toward a political settlement in the Arab Republic.

"I encourage Russia and the United States to advance their dialogue and for them and other key players, including the Astana Guarantors and those who meet in the Small Group, and the members of this Council, to work with me toward our common goal in Syria: a political settlement in line with resolution 2254," Pedersen said during a UN Security Council meeting.