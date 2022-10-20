UN Has No Mandate to Conduct Investigation Into Drone Use in Ukraine - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United Nations Secretariat does not have a legal mandate to conduct an investigation into the alleged use of Iranian-made drones in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the world body Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"(The UN Secretariat) has no mandates to investigate anything regarding the UN Security Council resolution 2231. Its role as enshrined within note of the Security Council President 2016/44 16 January 2016 is purely technical - to prepare meeting rooms, circulated communications," Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.